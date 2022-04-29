Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRC. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.
In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
