Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRC. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,004. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.