Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

Shares of BWFG opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

