Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%.
Shares of BWFG opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $35.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.
BWFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.
