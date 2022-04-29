Barclays Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $12.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

ATUS stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

