Barings BDC (BBDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Barings BDC to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBDC stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $677.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Barings BDC by 328.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

