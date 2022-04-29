Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,289. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $46,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

