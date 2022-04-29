BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Up 94.2% in April

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BBQ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. BBQ has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. BBQ had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 11.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that BBQ will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,579 shares of company stock worth $194,122. 43.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in BBQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,699,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BBQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BBQ by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BBQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BBQ by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

