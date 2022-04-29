BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BDO Unibank stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDOUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

