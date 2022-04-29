Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) to report $3.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.27 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $17.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.25 million, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $157.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.18.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,843.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $80,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

