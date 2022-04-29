Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a growth of 158.9% from the March 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

BCCLF opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

