Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLCM. TheStreet downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,445. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

