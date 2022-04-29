BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Mizuho started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

