Benchmark Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $92.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.23. 69,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,233. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

