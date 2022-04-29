Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Raymond B. Bentley Sells 130,036 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BSY opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 155.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 510,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

