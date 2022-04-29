Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BGRY. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock remained flat at $$2.57 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,766. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

