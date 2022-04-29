Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BGRY. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
About Berkshire Grey (Get Rating)
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.