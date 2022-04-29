Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.