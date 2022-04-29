Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.54.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Best Buy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,013 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

