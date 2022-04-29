BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $12.93. 26,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $134.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.30. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BGSF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BGSF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BGSF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BGSF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

