BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 150.1% from the March 31st total of 499,900 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $27.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.32. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioCardia will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BioCardia by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

