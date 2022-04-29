Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $210.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

