Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Bionano Genomics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 402.84%. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BNGO opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $472.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNGO shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 499,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 104,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

