Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Up 124.0% in April

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.

BITGF opened at $16.50 on Friday. Biotage AB has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Biotage AB (publ) from SEK 293 to SEK 263 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Danske upgraded Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SEB Equities downgraded Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 236 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded Biotage AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

