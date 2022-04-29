Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Up 124.0% in April

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.

BITGF opened at $16.50 on Friday. Biotage AB has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Biotage AB (publ) from SEK 293 to SEK 263 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Danske upgraded Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SEB Equities downgraded Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 236 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded Biotage AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.