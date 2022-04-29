Black Knight (BKI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Black Knight has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.630-$2.720 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.38-$2.63 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE:BKI opened at $66.23 on Friday. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 845.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 130,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Knight by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after purchasing an additional 86,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.