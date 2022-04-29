BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BHK stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.