BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BHK stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
