BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 132.2% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
