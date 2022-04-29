BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 50.7% in April

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MHD opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 551.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.