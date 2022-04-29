BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 50.7% in April

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MHD opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.