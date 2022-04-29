BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the March 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE:MUE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,447. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
