Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGX. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 81.8% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

