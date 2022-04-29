Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

