Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU) Short Interest Up 142.9% in April

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMAQU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,105,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

