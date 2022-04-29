Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,778,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BLSP opened at $0.00 on Friday. Blue Sphere has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get Blue Sphere alerts:

Blue Sphere Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.