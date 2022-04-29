Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,778,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BLSP opened at $0.00 on Friday. Blue Sphere has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Blue Sphere Company Profile (Get Rating)
