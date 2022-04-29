Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Shares of Blue Star Foods stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Blue Star Foods has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Blue Star Foods Corp., an international seafood company, imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meat and other premium seafood products sourced primarily from Southeast Asia and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls the United States, Canada, and Europe.

