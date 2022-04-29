BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Down 63.6% in April

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BLUA remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the third quarter worth $98,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 21.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the third quarter worth $255,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

