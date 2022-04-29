B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.01) to GBX 600 ($7.65) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.46.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

