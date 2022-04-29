BMO Capital Markets Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.08.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $353.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $335.63 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

