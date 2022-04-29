BMO Capital Markets Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.
DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.08.
NYSE:DPZ opened at $353.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $335.63 and a 52-week high of $567.57.
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
See Also
