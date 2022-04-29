BMO Capital Markets Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $255.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,838. Hershey has a 12 month low of $159.51 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.28.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

