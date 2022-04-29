Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.38.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $154.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.28. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.