BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $85.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $101.70. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,160. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

