boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 338.89 ($4.32).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOO shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 82.22 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 346.66 ($4.42).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.