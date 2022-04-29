BorgWarner Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.