BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

NYSE:BWA opened at $37.59 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

