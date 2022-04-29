Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Up 474.4% in April

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 474.4% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.8 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

