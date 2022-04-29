Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Up 474.4% in April

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 474.4% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.8 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPZZF)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.