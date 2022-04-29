Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,665,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $75,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

