Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $907.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) to announce $907.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $870.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $950.16 million. Bread Financial reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bread Financial.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

BFH opened at $56.83 on Friday. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.12.

About Bread Financial (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

