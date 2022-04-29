Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $298.59 million, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,768. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Brightcove by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brightcove by 56.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

