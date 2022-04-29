Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.59 million, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,947,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 18.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after buying an additional 743,359 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $3,158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 3,776.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 291,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

