Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.44-7.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.10 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 55,948 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 55,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

