Broadwind (BWEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWEN opened at $1.79 on Friday. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $35.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

