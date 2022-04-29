Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will post $1.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $5.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $10.23 million to $29.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGLE. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

AGLE stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $77.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 80,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

