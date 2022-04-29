Brokerages Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) to report $870.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $884.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $856.70 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $600.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Knott David M raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLMT opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

