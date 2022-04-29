Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $624.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will post $624.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $617.40 million and the highest is $630.09 million. Crocs reported sales of $460.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64.

In related news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 13.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.